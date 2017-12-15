Apple offers full refund to iPhone X owner after colleague bypasses Face ID

The Face ID is one of the most talked about features of the iPhone X. Instead of Touch ID, Apple added a new 3D facial recognition technology to the 10th anniversary model of iPhones.

At the time of the unveiling, Apple showed off the Face ID feature on iPhone X. According to the company, the chances of fooling the Face ID is one in a million. Thanks to the advanced technology employed, it cannot be spoofed by photos further claims the company. However, much to Apple's dismay, there have many several instances that suggest otherwise.

From specially crafted 3D masks to lookalike persons, fooling iPhone X's Face ID facial recognition feature doesn't seem difficult at all. Another incident in China that has come to light recently has only strengthened this notion of ours. Apple agreed to issue a refund to a Chinese buyer as her colleague was able to bypass the Face ID. What's more concerning is it was not a one time thing, she fooled the Face ID twice.

As reported by Chinese media publication JSTV, a woman named Yan had purchased an iPhone X and configured the facial recognition system for added protection. As luck would have had it, one of her colleagues was granted access to the phone when her face was scanned.

Yan decided to call Apple to let them know about the issue. However, the company's staff refused to believe her. Yan and her colleague then went to an Apple Store and offered employees a live demonstration on the way Face ID can by bypassed.

The Apple Store employee said the facial recognition camera of her phone was broken. While he offered Yan a new iPhone X, the second phone could be bypassed by her co-worker as well.

In the end, Apple gave a full refund to the woman. The report though, misses out many details. As usual, the company itself has declined to make any comments on this matter.

Apple's Face ID faced criticism from many, and even the company's co-founder Steve Wozniak admitted recently removing the fingerprint scanner on iPhone X was not a great choice.

"I have friends who actually turned off Face ID and turned passwords on to make their phone simple to use. I wasn't going to get the iPhone X, but Tim Cook's office heard I wasn't going to get it so they sent me one, and I bit the bullet," he said on this matter.

As recent reports suggest, Apple plans to include Face ID facial recognition to all iPhone models of 2018 as the company wants to get rid of Touch ID entirely.