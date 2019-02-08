ENGLISH

Apple patents for multiple FaceID implementations for iPhones

Apple wants to make things easier for users.

By

    Apple has moved ahead of TouchID, replacing the tech with facial recognition - FaceID. But, the new biometric authentication method doesn't allow for one thing the former did. Yes, you can only register one face with the FaceID, while TouchID allowed for multiple fingerprints. 

    Apple patents for multiple FaceID implementations for iPhones

     

    Well, this might change pretty soon. Apple has filed for a new patent where users will be able to register multiple face data with FaceID. This would make a lot of sense for the Mac - allowing multiple users to log in with different profiles. In case of an iPhone or iPad, however, this feature hasn't been highly requested.

    The patent describes being able to log multiple faces for different looks. For instance, if a user changes their appearance like adding facial hair or wearing glasses, they might have to log multiple faces to the profile for better authentication. The current generation FaceID, however, does a good job even with changes like glasses or facial hair.

    The FaceID is relatively a high-tech feature compared to the TouchID but has its limitations. For instance, a person would never change their fingerprints, but their facial features will change over time.

    It's likely that the company will incorporate FaceID on all its devices. the feature was recently brought to the iPad Pro, but there are speculations about the tech coming to the Mac line of computers at some point in the future. Well, this is just a patent, but it's safe to believe that the company will allow for multiple FaceIDs in the future.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
