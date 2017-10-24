Apple Pay expands to four new countries

Apple Pay has expanded its presence to Finland, Denmark, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates as promised by the brand in August during the third quarter earnings call. This will now enable Apple users to make payments through NFC based contactless payment at stores that offer the option. Apple Pay can also be used within apps.

Users can now add their debit and credit cards of the participating banks in the Wallet app. There are several locations in each of the countries that accept the payment through NFC and Apple users can find these locations in a list available on the company's website of each country.

Apple Pay is now available across 20 markets globally. Apple Pay may soon be launched in the Netherlands, Poland, Norway, and Germany. However, there has been no official announcement for the same and the speculations are based merely on rumors.

Apple Pay is available on the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE, and all Apple Watch models. Apple Pay on the web and in apps is available on the iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 4, and all iPad Pro models along with the aforementioned devices.

Apple is hoping to bring a revolutionary change to the way people make payments. However, the success of the technology also depends on the number of participating banks that are willing to offer the service to consumers.