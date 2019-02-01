ENGLISH

Apple planning 3D triple camera setup for this year's iPhones

Apple betting big on the upcoming line of iPhones.

By

    Apple seems to be gearing up to introduce its next iPhone with triple cameras, reports Bloomberg. The company is also said to ad 3D sensors to the triple camera setup. The report cites people familiar to the matter.

    According to the report, the new lineup will be direct successors to the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the iPhone XS Max for 2019. The new generation phones are said to have a similar form factor as their precursors, but the biggest model will apparently feature a triple camera setup.

    The third sensor will have a "larger field of view and enable a wider range of zoom," says the report. There's also a possibility that the company might use a wide-angle camera that will automatically correct a video or photo where the subject has been accidentally cut from the shot. The report also claims that Apple will double the length of the Live Photos from two seconds to six seconds.

    The report also suggests that Apple is testing variants of the iPhone XS line-up with a USB-C port instead of Lightning. This wouldn't be the first time the company has adopted a widely popular charging standard. According to Bloomberg, Apple's 2019 devices will offer an upgraded processor and updated FaceID.

    Speaking of the 3D rear cameras, the report doesn't specify whether the update will come to all the models or multiple variants. The 3D camera will allow users to scan objects and their environment. It will also improve AR effects and photos. The sensor is believed to work to a distance of 15 feet.

    Apple is said to be in touch with Sony about implementing the 3D camera tech. Sony recently confirmed to have ramped up the production of 3D ToF cameras to meet the demand. Apple won't be the first company to bring a 3D rear camera. Oppo has already used the tech for its R17 Pro and Honor used it for the View 20.

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 12:40 [IST]
