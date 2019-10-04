Apple Planning To Launch Its First Outlet In India By 2020: Report News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple has been long rumoured to open its first outlet in India. There are many reports which claimed that the company is planning to introduce its first Indian outlet. Now, it has been reported that the company has revealed the launch time of its first outlet in the country. The report suggests that the company is going to launch the outlet in Mumbai by 2020.

As per the Economic Times report, Apple is planning to open its first outlet in Maker Maxity Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. Furthermore, the report confirms that the company has also leased 20,000-25,0000 square feet of space to build its first outlet. It is said to cover three floors in the mall, and being the first, it's also going to be the largest Apple outlet in the country. It is going to be three times bigger than the of Apple Flagship Premium Reseller outlet in Mumbai.

"We appreciate the support and hard work by Prime Minister Modi and his team to make this possible and we look forward to one day welcoming customers to India's first Apple retail store. It will take us some time to get our plans underway and we'll have more to announce at a future date," Economic Times quoted Apple in a statement.

According to the report, the company is currently designing the outlet, importing furniture and fixtures, and it is said to possibly open the outlet by September 2020. Besides, Apple is also planning to open 2-3 retail offline stores in India, which will help the company to connect to the Indian consumers directly without any third-party interference.

The company is currently selling its products via e-commerce websites like Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall and offline stores. Recently, it was also reported that the company will also launch an official e-store for Indian consumers soon. Let's see when all these actions are going to happen.

