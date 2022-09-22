Apple Likely Plans to Manufacture 25% of iPhones in India by 2025 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reportedly, Apple is likely to start making more iPhone models in India by 2025. The company is already making its non-Pro models in the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 series in India. Now, Apple is said to debut the iPhone 14 manufacturing in India sooner than expected, claim reports citing analysts.

A new report claims that the Cupertino tech giant will increase its focus on local manufacturing in India. A fresh report by Reu#mce_temp_url#ters citing JP Morgan analysts speculated that India could be the next big hub for making Apple products, reducing its dependency on China.

Apple to Make 25% of iPhones in India

The analysts, led by JP Morgan's Gokul Hariharan, suggested that Taiwanese suppliers, including Hon Hai (Foxconn) and Pegatron, play a significant role in the relocation of iPhone manufacturing facilities to India. Over time, the analysts expect Apple to choose suppliers for local manufacturing in the country.

Apple has been working with its suppliers in the country for the manufacturing of select iPhone models since 2017. Now, the company plans to minimize its reliance on China and make India its major manufacturing hub. Currently, the iPhone 13 is being made in India alongside the likes of existing models mentioned above.

After the pandemic and induced lockdowns in China that impacted the supply chains, Apple wants to relocate its manufacturing hub to more locations. This move is a boon for India as the local suppliers are likely to make 5-7% of all iPhones that are sold globally in 2022. Last year, this contribution in India crossed 3%, reported Business Standard.

Apple's iPhone Manufacturing Plan for India

The analysts state that 25% of iPhones will be made in India by 2025. It is also expected that Apple will move 5% of its iPhone 14 production to India this year. Also, China is estimated to lose nearly 25% of Apple products manufacturing, including MacBooks, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Related: Tata in Talks With Wistron Group to Assemble iPhones in India

Recent reports have hinted that Tata Group, one of the largest conglomerates in India, is likely discussing with Apple's supplier Wistron to set up a manufacturing plant in the country. Tata is said to join hands by buying some equity in the India operations of Wistron or setting up a new assembly plant.

For now, neither Apple nor its suppliers have not officially confirmed the details about the manufacturing of iPhone 14 models in India.

Best Mobiles in India