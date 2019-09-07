Just In
Apple Plans To Launch Low-Cost iPhone In 2020: Reports
Apple is reportedly working on a low-cost iPhone, which is expected to be released in early 2020, to boost the sales, reports Nikkei Asian Review.
According to the report, the name and pric of the device are not decided yet. But, there are chances that it could be the new generation of the iPhone SE. Adding to that, the smartphone will feature a 4.7-inch screen size as the iPhone 8. Besides, the upcoming cheaper iPhone is likely to feature lower liquid crystal display, to trim down the prices.
On the other hand, Bloomberg reported that the company is working on two things - a low-cost iPhone and an in-screen fingerprint technology which might introduce in the first half of 2020.
Interestingly, the news has come at a time when Apple is planning to launch three new products, which is expected to replace the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and a there are chances that company will launch the successor of the iPhone XR.
According to the latest report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also planning to open its outlets in India. In fact, Economic Times reported that the company has already informed the government that it is planning to invest close to Rs 1,000 crore on online selling platform and opening three retail stores in major cities.
"There have been meetings with company executives. The first store is likely to come up in Mumbai followed by Delhi and a third location is yet undecided," the senior government official was quoted by ET as saying.
