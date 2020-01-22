Apple Provides FBI Officials Access To Your iCloud Backups News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Apple is always on top when it comes to security. The company locks down your private data on both the iPhone and iCloud. For only iCloud data, the company has extra keys, apart from users. And to let users restore their lost private data-- Apple provides them with the keys. This secure offering by Apple has led consumers to rely on the brand blindly, even after they lose access to iCloud backups.

Things looked good for the brand until the Pensacola incident happened. After the assailant was killed in Pensacola, FBI officials proposed Apple to provide them with access to iCloud data of the shooter, and at the same time access to other iPhone users. Concerned with the huge customer base across the globe, Apple initially seemed unwilling to accept the condition by the Federal Bureau.

Due to the security perspective and pressure from the FBI, the Cupertino-giant agreed to give just the access of users' iCloud backups, while the government can't get into your iPhones. According to the FBI, after having access to the backup data, the officials will find it quite easy to crack down cases, with proper investigations via backdoor entries.

Despite agreeing to the proposal, Apple is not being cooperative, claims government officials. In the wake of this, several legal notices are being sent to Apple every year, for granting access to iCloud data. And for pleading not to be guilty, Apple claims to cooperate with as many as 90% of the inquiries by posting them in a transparency report.

The prime issue which still keeps the brand at backfoot is-- FBI's continuous request to also have backdoor access to physical devices. Apple looks here at the confrontation level with the officials. As the firm believes that the physical devices contain some private data that officials shouldn't see.

It's quite often users don't back up their phones very frequently. Due to which iCloud data proves to be unworthy for the investigation. And, hence the officials need a backdoor entry via physical devices.

