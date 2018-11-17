Apple recruiting engineers to develop its own modem for future iPhones

Apple seems to be hiring engineers with a focus to develop wireless components and chips that could power the future iPhones and cut down the reliance on Qualcomm to supply chipsets.

Apple has recently published 10 job listings on its website for chip design-related positions in San Diego. This will be the first time Apple has publicly recruited in the Southern California for chip design.

Apple will be offering multiple types of roles for chip development such as its Neural Engine that works on extensive artificial intelligence and wireless chips. Apple is reportedly looking for engineers for both software and hardware front.

As of now, the company only produces wireless chips for its AirPods and the Apple Watch but hasn't produced its own wireless chip for the iPhone. The company wants engineers with expertise in wireless protocols like LTE and Bluetooth.

The modem is an integral component for the iPhones and Apple has long outsourced the chips from Qualcomm and then shifted to Intel after its legal feud with the former.

Apple's shift towards building its own modem for iPhones will generate more revenue and reduce its dependence on other brands. Apple is yet to respond to the new report.

Besides, the Cupertino-based company also has plans to boost its video-content offerings. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple has partnered with A24, a New York-based production house for full-length feature films.

Although Apple hasn't revealed any of the upcoming projects, it has reportedly made a "multi-year partnership" to make "independent, feature-length films" with A24. The company has also roped in other companies for video content, but most of them involve serialized shows.

The company has been poised to introduce original content for past one year. Apple kicked off with Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps, both of which can be exclusively found on Apple Music.