Apple releases iOS 11.2 update for iPhone and iPad users: New features and how to download

We were expecting iOS 11.2 update to debut sometime in the third week of December, but it looks like Apple has changed its mind and has advanced the release. The company has just rolled out iOS 11.2 update for all compatible iPhone, iPad, iPod touch models.

However, the early release is mainly to bring a fix for several bugs that have been affecting Apple iPhone and iPad models. Apart from that, the update brings a host of new features for the users. Some of the key features include Apple Pay Cash which is integrated into the native Messages app to let users send, request, and receive money from their contacts just through a message.

The iOS update also brings faster wireless charging support for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. The update comes with 7.5W support to make wireless charging much faster. More importantly, the update fixes a date crashing bug that emerged last week on a large number of iOS devices.

The iOS 11.2 update also brings improvements to video camera stabilization. Additionally, there are three new Live wallpapers for the iPhone X and a support to automatically advance to the next episode from the same show in Podcasts. The update also comes with various other bug fixes and improvements.

How to Download

To download the latest version of Ios, users can go to the Settings>General>Software Update and then follow on-screen instructions. Generally, users should use a Wi-Fi connection to download the over-the-air update. Downloading via the mobile network may cause additional data charges. Users should back up their data, and ensure that their device has over 50 percent of charge before installing the new update.

Meanwhile, some iPhone X users have stated that Face ID becomes irresponsive after performing the update process, as reported by 9to5Mac. A simple reboot should fix the issue.