Apple releases iOS 12.1.1 developer beta 2, and watchOS 5.1.2 developer beta

Apple last week released the first developer beta for iOS 12.1.1 and now the company has released the second beta of iOS 12.1.1. Developers who have already registered for the beta programme will receive the update via OTA. You can also download the new update for Apple's official website. In a few days, the public beta version of 12.1.1 will be available for all. You will be able to download the beta version from Apple Beta Software Program website.

The company also suggest users not to install any beta version on the iPhone if they are using the device on a daily basis. According to the company, these builds are not stable and might comes with a hand full of bugs which can affect your normal use. So it's always better to install the beta version on a secondary device.

The new update to iOS 12.1.1 will recall the FaceTime Live Photos, which was eliminated from iOS 12. This particular feature allows you to click a picture during an ongoing FaceTime video chat.

To activate the FaceTime Live Photos, you need to head towards the setting option then FaceTime there you can find the Live Photos option all you need to do is to toggle it on. Along with the Live Photos, FaceTime also receives a new UI along with four new options known as Effects, Mute, Flip camera and End Call these options will be made available at the bottom of the screen.

This new update will also disable the sidebar of the iPad while reading an Apple News in landscape mode. Moreover, Apple Watch app icon looks like the Series 4 version of the timepiece. You can also disable the physical SIM card by embedding the eSIM on the iPad.

Apple also released the watchOS 5.1.1 last Monday and now the company is making the developer beta of watchOS 5.1.2 available for the registered developers. The new build comes with the build number of 16S5042a.