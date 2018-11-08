ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Apple releases iOS 12.1.1 developer beta 2, and watchOS 5.1.2 developer beta

Apple releases iOS 12.1.1 developer beta 2 and watchOS 5.1.2 beta for developers. All you need to know about the new updates.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Apple last week released the first developer beta for iOS 12.1.1 and now the company has released the second beta of iOS 12.1.1. Developers who have already registered for the beta programme will receive the update via OTA. You can also download the new update for Apple's official website. In a few days, the public beta version of 12.1.1 will be available for all. You will be able to download the beta version from Apple Beta Software Program website.

    Apple releases iOS 12.1.1 developer beta 2, and watchOS 5.1.2 beta

    The company also suggest users not to install any beta version on the iPhone if they are using the device on a daily basis. According to the company, these builds are not stable and might comes with a hand full of bugs which can affect your normal use. So it's always better to install the beta version on a secondary device.

    The new update to iOS 12.1.1 will recall the FaceTime Live Photos, which was eliminated from iOS 12. This particular feature allows you to click a picture during an ongoing FaceTime video chat.

    To activate the FaceTime Live Photos, you need to head towards the setting option then FaceTime there you can find the Live Photos option all you need to do is to toggle it on. Along with the Live Photos, FaceTime also receives a new UI along with four new options known as Effects, Mute, Flip camera and End Call these options will be made available at the bottom of the screen.

    This new update will also disable the sidebar of the iPad while reading an Apple News in landscape mode. Moreover, Apple Watch app icon looks like the Series 4 version of the timepiece. You can also disable the physical SIM card by embedding the eSIM on the iPad.

    Apple also released the watchOS 5.1.1 last Monday and now the company is making the developer beta of watchOS 5.1.2 available for the registered developers. The new build comes with the build number of 16S5042a.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 11:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue