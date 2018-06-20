Apple releases iOS 12 Beta 2 with important tweaks and changes

On June 19 Apple has released the second beta version of its iOS 12 to the developers and as expected the company has made several tweaks and changes to new features which was introduced in iOS 12.

According to Mac Rumors, the company has made changes to Screen Time which includes new options to sort by the device and view additional details on a per-app basis. The tweaks are also made to Battery Usage Apple has made it easier to see which apps are eating up battery. There are several other smaller changes in iOS 12 beta 2.

Battery Usage- The battery usage will be shown in the form of charts about the activity and battery level for the last 24 hours. In iOS 12 beta 2 it has been redesigned, and some of the wording has been updated in this section.

Screen Time- The company has also removed a toggle for clearing Screen Time data, and the interface of the main ScreenTime screen has been tweaked for adding time limits to apps. In the first beta, when you tapped an app it went right into the limits interface, but now tapping on the same will display more info on the app which includes daily average use, developer, category, and more, and will also allow you to set a limit. Apple has also included a new splash screen when opening Screen Time for the first time.

Screen Time By Device- Apple has included a new option to view activity on a single device or all devices.

Notifications- With new iOS 12 beta 2, the company has brought a new toggle in the Notifications section of the Settings app which will allow the user to toggle off Siri Suggestions for individual apps. In iOS 12, Siri makes suggestions about limiting the notifications which are received by several apps which you usually ignore or use often.

Password AutoFill- The iOS 12 beta 2 update brings a new interface for autofilling a password saved in iCloud Keychain.

Apart from the above points, Apple has also added several other features like introductory splash screen for Voice Memos. While unlocking content using Face ID, the iPhone X now says "Scanning with Face ID." The new beta update has increased the text size for the "Media Types" and "Albums".

In iOS 12 beta 2, Photos appears to support more advanced searches. When you open iPhone apps on the iPad, like Instagram, they're now displayed in a modern device size (iPhone 6) in both 1x and 2x mode.

Currently, the iOS 12 is limited to developers, but the company has promised to make its public beta for its public beta testing group before the end of June. Let's see what we are going to experience with the new update.

