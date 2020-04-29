Apple Reportedly Postpones Mass Production Of iPhone 12 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iPhone 12 series production has been reportedly delayed by about a month, according to Wall Street Journal. The launch of the smartphone might be postponed to October-end. The global pandemic of COVID-19 has hit smartphone brands, and the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is no exception.

The outbreak has forced the seller to close its smartphone factories and stores in various countries. This is affecting the company's sales and upcoming devices, including the iPhone 12 series.

Citing people familiar with the source, the WSJ report suggested that the coronavirus outbreak had weakened global consumer demand and disrupted production across Asia. The company is also reportedly moving ahead with plans to release four new iPhone models later this year.

All models are advised to bring 5G connection which promises less response time and faster internet. Besides, Apple expects to cut more than 20 percent of the handsets which it plans to make in the second half of this year.

Key Specs of iPhone 12

The three models of the iPhone 12 series will come in 6.1-inch, 5.4-inch, and 6.7-inch sizes and will sport on the same design as the recently launched iPad Pro 2020. The handsets are likely to be dubbed as the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max and will have a small notch compared to previous model.

There may be the iPhone 12 Plus model, which will follow the regular iPhone 12. The phones will probably be powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, which is expected to be produced using the 5nm process, making it more power-efficient than the A13 Bionic.

In addition to the 5G, the iPhone 12 series is expected to feature a 120Hz display. The Pro models are also expected to appear with a quad-camera that includes a LiDAR sensor that was seen in the latest iPad Pro 2020. The rest of the camera sensor details are unclear at the moment. The phones are rumored to come in new color options, including shades of navy blue, light orange, light blue, and violet.

