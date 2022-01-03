Apple's iPhone 14 Series To Ditch Notch; Pill-Shaped Cutout To House Front Camera News oi-Megha Rawat

iPhone 14 has already started doing the rounds. We've been hearing a lot about the new iPhone 14 series lately, and it appears that the devices will include some significant modifications that were anticipated in future iPhone models.

In the recent development, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in his current, Power On newsletter that the iPhone 14 series handsets will not include a notch for housing sensors. Instead, the device will have a pill-shaped cutout on top of the screen.

iPhone 14 Design

Apple previously stated that the notch was required to house the sensors for the front-facing camera and the Face ID feature. So it'll be intriguing to watch how the Cupertino-based tech giant fits everything into such a little space.

Before Mark Gurman's new storey, The Elec, a Korean publication, stated that the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max would have a punch-hole cutout on the screen instead of a notch. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has alleged that the iPhone 14 models contain a punch-hole cutout.

This discovery is almost confirmed by the fact that there have been many reports concerning the same event. The notch was initially introduced by Apple with the iPhone X, and it has essentially remained constant since then. It houses an infrared camera, a flood illuminator, a front camera, and a dot projector as part of the TrueDepth camera array.

The notch will remain on the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, while the Pro models will feature a new pill-shaped punch-hole cutout for storing the sensors. Some speculations claim that Apple will use a laser-based time-of-flight architecture for Face ID, while others believe that the company would use a unibody lens design to reduce the size of the front camera module.

iPhone 14 Specifications

According to 9to5 Mac, a supply chain report has verified that LG would supply Apple with display panels having hole-punch cut-outs. According to TheElec, LG has provided OLED panels to Apple for the first time. LG had previously provided LCD displays for previous iPhone models.

Apple's iPhones will be launched in 2022, and the business will sell low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels.

Apple is getting LTPO TFT displays with support for 120Hz and advanced technologies that smartphone manufacturers use in their premium OLED panels for premium devices. The rumor specifies that the OLED displays that would be used in future iPhones will include punch-hole cutouts.

Kuo previously projected that the iPhone will have a 48MP lens in 2022. If the claim is correct, it will be a significant boost over the iPhone 13, which has a 12MP primary lens. However, this may just be the case with the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 models. The 12MP primary camera will remain on the iPhone 14's cheapest model.

Apple's next-generation A16 Bionic chipset will power the iPhone 14. According to some rumours, the CPU will be built on a 4nm manufacturing process, while others claim it will be built on a 3nm manufacturing technique.

TheElec earlier reported that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have 6.06-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro will be available with 8GB RAM, which is a step up from the iPhone 13 Pro's 6GB RAM.

The iPhone 13 is the best-selling phone in the iPhone 13 lineup right now. The smartphone costs Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant and Rs 89,990 for the 256GB variant.

