Apple's latest TV spot shows how Portrait mode can ruin relationships

Apple usually doesn't go for awkward humor for promoting its iPhones, but that might have just changed. The company's latest advertisement shows how the Portrait mode causes an uncomfortable tension between two parents.

This is definitely a fresh and funny spot that Apple has produced in recent times. The ad shows how a mother is swiping through her photo gallery where another notices that her son has been blurred and made unrecognizable by the iPhone's portrait mode.

The other woman says, "Did you bokeh, my child?" The whole idea here is to promote the editing skills the iPhone offers. users will be able to dial back the bokeh effect and make it a normal picture. This is also a jab at other Android phones who have started offering this feature where the blur can be adjusted.

Besides showcasing the camera features of the current generation iPhones, Apple might also be planning to launch a foldable iPhone in the future. At least that's what the latest patent filing from the company suggests.

The patent shows a clamshell-style smartphone which would be a little different from other foldable smartphones. It seems like a foldable device which can be folded to fit in your pockets, instead of a device which gets fold outwards and offers tablet-like screen.