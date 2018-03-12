Apple's next iPhone will not be iPhone 8 but instead it will be “iPhone X”

Apple has already sent out invites for the launch of its next generation iPhones on September 12. While we have exciting days ahead and as we are expecting to see new iPhones, the most talked about is the anniversary model which many are referring to as "iPhone 8."

But, there could be a twist in the story. Well, a report (translated) from iCulture now suggests that iPhone 8 will not be the name of the anniversary model, but instead, it will be "iPhone X". And it will be pronounced as iPhone 10.

While it seems that Apple is going far ahead in terms of the series iPhone 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, the only justification that we can think of is the name iPhone X could be true because it marks the 10th anniversary of the company's smartphones. Previous reports have also stated that Apple could launch the new model as iPhone Edition but now it looks like iPhone X could be the preferred choice.

Meanwhile, we are also speculating if it does call the new handset as iPhone 10 then how will the company avoid the confusion when the product reaches its 10th generation. Something to think about.

In any case, apart from the flagship model, we also know that Apple could also take the wraps off two more iPhones on September 12. Those devices will most probably be iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. Moreover, all the devices are expected to go up on pre-order starting September 15 while shipments could likely begin on September 22.

As there is no official word from the company it is quite hard to guess what Apple's product strategy actually is especially with this new development.

However, the only solace we can find right now is that we know the launch is nearly upon us and all details will be revealed by the company itself during the press meet. Are you excited for the launch? Do let us know what the next iPhone will be.