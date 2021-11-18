Apple Announces Self Service Repair Program; Repairing iPhone To Get Cheaper

Apple Self Service Repair Program Announced

The new Apple Self Service Repair Program provides know-how techniques to users to repair an iPhone on their own. What's more, Apple is also going to provide parts to users who wish to repair an iPhone on their own.

For years now, Apple products users (especially iPhone users) have been demanding the right to repair their devices. "Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.

"In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we're providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs," he added.

How Does Apple Self Service Repair Program Work?

Bringing in the Apple Self Service Repair Program is one step in the right direction to cater to the demands of iPhone users. The new program providers users with more options and gives them more control over the iPhone or any other Apple product they purchase.

Initially, the Apple Self Service Repair Program will focus on some of the most commonly repaired work. This could be the iPhone display, camera, or battery. Plus, Apple has promised to bring in additional repair services next year. Here's a sketch of how the Self Service Repair Program works:

Step 1: Apple has asked users who are signing up for the Self Service Repair Program to read the safety and repair manual.

Step 2: Next comes the problem-finding part. Users can rely on the Repair Manual to find the problem on their iPhone or other Apple product.

Step 3: Once the user has spotted the problem, they will need to place an order for the Apple genuine parts and tools. This can be done via the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store.

Step 4: Once again the Apple Self Service Repair Program manual will help them replace the damaged part with the new part, enabling users to repair their iPhone on their own.

Apple Self Service Repair Program Availability

The Apple Self Service Repair Program will begin rolling out in early 2022 in the US and will expand to other countries throughout 2022. The newly announced program will kickstart with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Next, Apple will bring the program to Mac computers with the advanced M1 chip. Other models and Apple products will get the program support eventually.

Apple also said users who return used or defective products are eligible for a discount via credit for their purchase. Additionally, Apple stores will offer over 200 individual spare parts and tools, starting with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.