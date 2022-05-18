Apple September Event Date Revealed; iPhone 14 Series, AirPods Pro 2 & More Expected News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apple WWDC developer conference will be hosting on June 6, 2022, where the tech giant will announce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, etc. Also, the Apple September event is going to be witnessing the next-gen iPhone 14 series and other devices including new wearables and the AirPods Pro 2. Now, the launch date of Apple September's event has been tipped online.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Tipped

According to the iDropNews report, the Cupertino-based giant has something planned internally for "Week 37." The report claims the launch event will take place on September 13, 2022. The report also mentions that there is no info on whether the Apple September event will be in-person or online. Apple will decide this close to the date of the event. The info is expected to surface around mid/late August.

Apple September Event: Expected Launches

As mentioned above, Apple will reportedly bring the AirPods Pro 2, three smartwatches, and new Macs alongside the Apple iPhone 14 series. Let's take a look at the expected launches of the Apple September event.

Apple iPhone 14 Series

This time, there won't be the Mini model. The next-gen lineup is likely to include four models - the base Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are said to feature the next-gen A16 Bionic chipset, while the base and the iPhone 14 Max models might have the A15 chip. The iPhone 14 is tipped to sport an identical design as the iPhone 13. Also, the upcoming lineup is said to get a better camera and display features.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

The latest report claims that the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 will be "the biggest innovation in wireless earbuds and come with a new codec, a stemless design, and noise-canceling technology. The earbuds are also expected to feature a USB Type-C connector instead of the Lightning port. Further, the report revealed that the earbuds will be priced at around $299 (roughly Rs. 23,200) and be available in a white color option.

Apple Watch 8, Watch SE, And Watch Extreme Edition

Apple is also expected to bring three Apple Watches to the September event- the Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE, and the Watch Extreme Edition. As per the report, the upcoming watches from Apple won't have redesigned or flat edges. It will come with just a simple internal update. Further, the Apple Watch Extreme Edition is said to cost higher than the Watch Series 8, which will be priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 31,000).

New Macs

The report has mentioned that if the September event is an in-person event, new Mac devices would be launched, while if the event is an online one, there won't be any Mac devices. The report further adds Apple could bring at least two Macs. However, there is no official confirmation on this info, so, it's better to take it as speculations and stay tuned for more updates on the same.

