Apple slapped with more lawsuits for intentionally slowing down older iPhones

Apple finds itself in hot water again as a new class action suit has been filed against the company. Last week, another lawsuit was filed against Apple but in Federal Court.

The plaintiff, who is from California, claims in the lawsuit that the Cupertino-giant intentionally slows down older iPhone models so that customers are forced to purchase new iPhones. The lawsuit also mentions that users were never notified about this. The plaintiff also demands a whopping amount of $999 billion from Apple for the damages caused.

The lawsuit also takes notes that users could have prevented the slowdown in their older iPhone models by replacing the battery or by avoiding the download of iOS updates.

"If Plaintiff and Class knew that the slow performance of their iPhone could be avoided by refusing to download the iOS update, they would not buy a new iPhone model," states the lawsuit.

"Defendant knew and intentionally failed to disclose that it was purposefully slowing down the performance of older iPhones models and that the slowdown could be remedied by purchasing a new battery, by avoiding to download the iOS update or otherwise," the lawsuit adds further.

As always, the iPhone maker has made no comments regarding the new lawsuit. While we don't think Apple will offer a $999 billion payout, the company is surely going through some rough times.

Besides this, two Israelis has also filed a class action lawsuit against Apple for deliberately slowing down older models of iPhones, reports Haaretz. The plaintiffs argue that the company has wrongfully concealed information from its consumers.

The claimants further say that the software updates diminished their iPhones' ability to browse the web, check email and use various applications. In this lawsuit, they have claimed a payout of $125 million from Apple.

Apple's public acknowledgment of intentionally slowing down older iPhones is backfiring at the company. The number of cases filed against the company also proves how people are losing faith in the brand.

