Apple to slash iPhone XR price and resume iPhone X production after underwhelming sales

Apple is reportedly planning to offer a discount for the iPhone XR model. The first market to get the discount could be Japan offering subsidies to the native carriers. The iPhone XR will be available at a discounted price starting next week. The device was originally priced at $749 but didn't really get an overwhelming response as other Apple devices to get from the consumers. It's very rare to see Apple slash the price of a product just one month of the launch.

The report is follow up to the earlier reports where Apple canceled the additional production of the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max due to low demand. Additionally, the Apple iPhone 8 continues to be the popular choice in Japan, thanks to its low price, adds to the misery of the company.

Moreover, the company has also reportedly asked its suppliers to resume the production of the iPhone X which the company discontinued after the latest iteration hit the market shelves. But, the supply chain sources have claimed that the production of the iPhone X is due because of the shortage of OLED panels that the company outsources form Samsung.

The hefty price of the new iPhone models is cited as the biggest reason for the lower sales numbers. The new iPhones pack top-notch specs alongside brilliant camera performance. If the company would have priced these devices appropriately, the devices would continue to shatter the sales record like their precursors.

It seems that the company has already started working on the next version of the iPhone. Apple recently filed a new patent with the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), which details a device with a camera and the sensors placed under the screen.

The USPTO summarizes the patent as "Apparatus, systems, and methods for camera integration with a cover glass and for processing cover glass to provide a camera window for an electronic device are disclosed."

Leveraging the new tech, Apple could launch a smartphone that features a full-screen edge-to-edge design in the coming days. The device is said to use Corning's DVTS glass technology.