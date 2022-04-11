Apple Starts Assembling iPhone 13 In India: Time For A Price Cut? News oi-Vivek

Almost six months after its launch, Apple finally starts to assemble the iPhone 13 series of smartphones in India. If you are someone who has been waiting for a price cut, this move might just enable the same, as Apple will save a ton of money when it assembles an iPhone here in India when compared to importing from China.

Just like the iPhone 12 series of smartphones, Apple is likely to assemble the base models of the iPhone 13 series -- the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13. The company is likely to import models like the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which are the premium models from the company.

Apple has given an official statement that it has started assembling iPhone 13 in India, powered by the A15 Bionic processor. The company further states that the iPhone 13 has a beautiful design and an advanced camera system, which can take stunning photos and videos. The company starts making iPhones in India for local customers.

Will This Lead To Price Cut?

Although Apple has not said anything about reducing the price of the iPhone 13 in India, given what happened last year with the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 13 might go on sale on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart in the coming days, especially during the upcoming festivals.

Apple iPhone 13 Price India

This year, Apple doubled the storage on the base models of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini, which now offer 128GB. Despite having double the storage, the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini carried the same price tag as the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini (launch price).

The base model of the iPhone 13 mini currently retails for Rs. 69,900, and the base model of the iPhone 13 costs Rs. 79,900. During the sale, these devices are expected to receive a massive price cut, and one should be able to buy these devices for less than Rs. 50,000, at least for a limited time.

