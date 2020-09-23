Just In
Apple Store Opens In India Today: Inaugral Offer, Cashback Discounts To Checkout
Apple Store has opened its doors in India today (September 23). The online store provides many perks for Apple customers, including direct customer support, student discounts, trade-ins, and more. Apple notes that all merchandise ordered from the online store will ship within 24 to 72 hours, but a few products are taking up to a month to ship.
Apple Store Opens Today: Special Offers
The Apple Store venture in India opens the doors to many Apple-led initiatives. Firstly, the company is throwing a ‘Today at Apple' free session focusing on photography and music. As the Indian festival season of Diwali draws near, Apple is offering signature gift wraps and personalized engraving on select Apple products. Here, the AirPods can be engraved in multiple languages like Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, and more, and select iPad and Apple Pencil models can be engraved in English.
|
Apple Store: Perks And Benefits
So far, people needed to head to Amazon or Flipkart to purchase Apple products, With the Apple Store opened, people can explore more options and benefits from directly purchasing from the retailer. For one, customers can get in touch with Apple Specialists via call or chat in English and Hindi for queries regarding their Apple product.
The Apple Store also offers special discounts for students, while purchasing Macs or an iPad. They also have the benefit of extended warranty programs, AppleCare+, and more. Apple is also introducing a trade-in program for iPhone models, allowing owners to exchange any eligible smartphone for credit towards a new iPhone.
The Apple trade-in program will require customers to answer a few basic questions about their device and get a trade-in value up to Rs. 35,000, which in turn reduces the price of the new iPhone. Naturally, the trade-in will depend on the condition, year of purchase, configuration, and other parameters.
Apple Store: How To Access, Shop
To check out the new Apple Store head over to www.apple.com/in/shop and explore the wide range of Apple products. Once you select a product of your choice, you can make payments either via credit/debit cards, EMI, UPI, RuPay, net banking, or even credit card on delivery. As part of the inaugural offer, Apple is offering six-percent cashback, up to Rs. 10,000 on the cart value of Rs. 20,900 or more. The offer is limited for HDFC Bank credit cards and is valid till October 16, 2020. Additionally, Apple is providing contactless free delivery to follow the norms during these pandemic times.
