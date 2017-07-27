Apple teams up Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Siri to make your day exciting

Apple has created an incomparable brand value in the global smartphone market. Not only do consumers and enthusiasts wait for its products but they also keep a keen eye on the keynotes and commercials released from Cupertino.

It is no secret that Apple invests a substantial amount of its time and money into branding and marketing of its products. Emphasis on marketing is not a new ordeal for Apple. Back in the 80's Apple pitched interesting commercials for Macintosh that were ahead of their time.

However, the latest creation from Apple is not a commercial but a short movie that stars Dwayne Johnson aka the Rock. We all know that Dwayne is a fun loving guy with a great sense of humor both on-screen and off-screen.

Apple or more appropriately Siri has teamed up with The Rock in the latest video released on YouTube. The 3 minute 45 seconds long video, titled 'The Rock X Siri Dominate The Day', features Dwayne crossing out his 'To Dos' from the life goals list with Siri's help in a limited period of time.

Siri is Apple's virtual assistant that features in iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

The short movie is as satirical and fun as the Rock himself. It shows how Siri can help you through day to day activities that you perform on your smartphone. From checking the weather to reading an email and playing a specific track on your device, Siri is always there for the Rock.

Well, if you are going through a dull and unenthusiastic day, give yourself a break and get motivated by having a go at the video. Here is the video.