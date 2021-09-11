Apple To Capture 1/3rd Of The 5G Smartphone Market By 2022 With iPhone 12 And iPhone 13 Series News oi-Vivek

Apple entered the 5G smartphone market a bit late. However, in less than a year, the company has managed to grab 24 percent of the 5G smartphone market with the help of the iPhone 12 series of smartphones. According to Counterpoint, the number is likely to go up to 33 percent in 2022, where the iPhone 13 series of smartphones are expected to help Apple sell more 5G devices.

Apple is expected to ship 200 million 5G smartphones in Q4 2021, while the overall number is expected to go up to 605 million. The same report also suggests that there will also be a prominent increase in the shipment of 5G Android smartphones, as more and more OEMs have started to launch mid-range and high-end 5G devices.

Most of the 5G Apple iPhones will be deployed in the USA while the 5G Android smartphones will be distributed across the globe. As the number of 5G smartphones increases, more and more telecom players will roll out the 5G network with better coverage which utilizes the 2.5GHz and 3.5GHz mid-bands.

The report doesn't have any insight on how the Indian market will behave when it comes to the 5G network. Hence, we might have to wait for few more quarters to use the 5G network, where, players like Jio and Airtel are expected to be the first brands to launch the 5G network in India.

5G Smartphone Market Has Gotten A Lot More Aggressive In India

Despite the chipset shortage, there is an increase in the number of 5G smartphones that are launching in India. Brands like Samsung, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Realme have launched plenty of 5G capable mid-range devices, powered by either a Qualcomm or MediaTek processor.

Though some of the previous 5G smartphones that got launched in India came with a limited number of 5G bands, the newer models are coming with multiple 5G band support. However, do note that most of the 5G smartphones launched in India do miss out on the mmWave 5G band, which is a bummer, as it offers the best speeds with lower latency.

