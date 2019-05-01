Apple to finally bring 18W fast charging to its upcoming iPhones News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Apple betting big on the upcoming iPhones

The latest iPhones come with fast charging support, however, they require Apple's 18W USB-C power adapter and Lightning to USB-C cable that the company sells separately. This means that users will have to pay an extra $50 on these accessories to enable fast charging on their iPhones.

Now a new report from Japanese blog Macotakara claims that this could change with the 2019 iteration of the iPhones. The source hints that Apple could ship the upcoming iPhones with a fast charging adapter and cable inside the box. So, the users won't have to pay extra money to take advantage of the fast charging capabilities.

Apple is also expected to launch three new iPhones this year, which will be the successors to existing models. This will also be the last generation of iPhones to feature LCD screens, as the company plans to bring OLED panels across its lineup by 2020.

If the reports are to be believed, the new iPhones will also feature reverse wireless charging, a feature is seen on many flagship devices launched recently. This feature allows users to use their smartphone as a wireless charger for other devices. The iPhones will then be capable of charging your Apple Watch and AirPods.

The company is expected to launch new smartphones in September. The devices will run iOS 13, which is likely to be announced at WWDC slated for June.