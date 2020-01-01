Apple To Finally Get Rid Of Ugly Notch, Suggests Patent News oi-Vivek

Apple introduced the concept of notch with the iPhone X. At the time, it was necessary to have a cutout at the top of the display to house sensors necessary for the FaceID. However, the company continued with the notch design for the next two generations of iPhones. According to the latest patent filed by Apple, the company might soon get rid of the notch.

According to a report from LetsGoDigital, the upcoming iPhones, which will launch in 2020 might embrace this new design. According to the renders, the upcoming iPhone will have a slightly bigger top bezel that will house all the sensors required for the FaceID along with the earpiece and the selfie camera.

There is no visible selfie camera on the patent renders, and the company might go with an under-display camera, similar to what Oppo and Xiaomi have done. This also means all three iPhone 12 models might come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Except for this change, the rest of the phone is likely to look identical to the iPhone 11 series with an almost nearly bezel-less design. The next-generation iPhones are also expected to be 5G capable devices, at least in select markets and are likely to come with a 5G model from Qualcomm.

However, some reports also indicate that the phone will continue to use the FaceID and might not offer an in-display fingerprint sensor like some of the Android smartphones. FaceID is much secure compared to an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, as it scans the entire face in three dimensions and is very difficult to hack.

There Might Be A Price Hike

In a surprising move, Apple reduced the price of the iPhone 11 by $50 compared to the launch price of its predecessor -- the iPhone XR. This year, however, the company might increase the prices by a slight margin, considering the new design and feature set.

