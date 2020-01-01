Just In
- just now Upcoming Nubia Red Magic Smartphone To Arrive With 5G Support, Snapdragon 865 SoC
-
- 36 min ago Redmi Note 8 Might Soon Launch With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage
- 1 hr ago Realme 5i Launch Pegged For January 6: Quad Cameras, 5000mAh Battery And More
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Live Images Reveal Triple Camera Setup And S-Pen
Don't Miss
- Sports Virat Kohli is learning from situations and it is remarkable as a captain: Ravi Shastri
- News Drink and Drive fine: 352 challans issued on New Year's eve
- Movies Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan: Dileep's First Look Is Out!
- Automobiles Four New MG SUVs Could Be Showcased At Delhi Auto Expo 2020: Details
- Finance 2019 Was The Best Year For Gold Prices In A Decade
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: Five Times The Actress Inspired Us With Her Gorgeous Saris In 2019
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
- Travel 5 Great Places To Travel With Friends In January
Apple To Finally Get Rid Of Ugly Notch, Suggests Patent
Apple introduced the concept of notch with the iPhone X. At the time, it was necessary to have a cutout at the top of the display to house sensors necessary for the FaceID. However, the company continued with the notch design for the next two generations of iPhones. According to the latest patent filed by Apple, the company might soon get rid of the notch.
According to a report from LetsGoDigital, the upcoming iPhones, which will launch in 2020 might embrace this new design. According to the renders, the upcoming iPhone will have a slightly bigger top bezel that will house all the sensors required for the FaceID along with the earpiece and the selfie camera.
There is no visible selfie camera on the patent renders, and the company might go with an under-display camera, similar to what Oppo and Xiaomi have done. This also means all three iPhone 12 models might come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Except for this change, the rest of the phone is likely to look identical to the iPhone 11 series with an almost nearly bezel-less design. The next-generation iPhones are also expected to be 5G capable devices, at least in select markets and are likely to come with a 5G model from Qualcomm.
However, some reports also indicate that the phone will continue to use the FaceID and might not offer an in-display fingerprint sensor like some of the Android smartphones. FaceID is much secure compared to an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, as it scans the entire face in three dimensions and is very difficult to hack.
There Might Be A Price Hike
In a surprising move, Apple reduced the price of the iPhone 11 by $50 compared to the launch price of its predecessor -- the iPhone XR. This year, however, the company might increase the prices by a slight margin, considering the new design and feature set.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,994
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,994
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270