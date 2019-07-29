Apple To Launch Three 5G-Enabled iPhones In 2020 News oi-Rohit Arora

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated in a report that the Apple's next year's iPhones will support high-speed 5G networks. The Cupertino technology giant is expected to launch three iPhones in 2020 with support for 5G networks. These new upcoming iPhones will come in three different screen sizes- 5.4", 6.7" and an affordable 6.1" iPhone XR.

The noted Apple analyst previously mentioned that two of the three iPhones in 2020 will support 5G networks, whereas the affordable iPhone XR will only offer support for high-speed LTE networks. The new report that talks about all three models to support 5G connectivity comes just after Apple signed an agreement with Intel to purchase the majority of Intel's smartphone modem business.

Kuo's report also mentions that the Android phones in the coming year will support the sub-6GHz version of 5G, which is said to offer slightly lower network speeds. Apple's 2020 iPhones on the other hand will support both mmWave and Sub-6GHz spectrum for higher speeds in the US market.

As far as India is concerned, a report published in May 2019 mentioned that the Department of Telecom is working towards timely deployment and growth of 5G networks. The 5G committee of the telecom ministry has identified 11 bands of the spectrum for 5G services. Four out of 11 bands can be made immediately available for the service.

India seems ready for 5G network deployment; however, it is very unlikely for Apple to launch another variant of iPhone XR in 2020 that only supports sub-6GHz frequency for price-conscious markets. Android phones with support for 5G networks will largely rule the market.

At present, Huawei is winning the 5G race. The Chinese tech giant has just announced a 5G variant of Mate 20 smartphone- Mate 20 X 5G in the homegrown market for $901. The company is also almost ready to roll out the new Hongmeng operating system that is claimed to replace Google's Android OS.

Overall, we can say that the year 2020 is going to an action-packed time for new technologies, both in hardware and software category. We will keep a close eye on Apple, Huawei and Google as these three companies will shape up our future in the world of technology.

