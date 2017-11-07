Apple to unveil two OLED iPhones in 2018, suggests KGI analyst

The tenth-anniversary edition iPhone - the iPhone X is the first smartphone from the company to feature an OLED screen. However, it looks like the company will launch more such smartphones in the future.

According to a report by 9to5Mac citing the information revealed by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it is said that Apple will release two new OLED iPhones in 2018. He claims that one of the upcoming models will be the successor to the iPhone X while the other one will be the Plus variant of the same.

Based on the previous speculations, Apple was believed to launch a 6-inch iPhone in 2017 but the company came with a 5.8-inch iPhone X with a full-screen design. Having said that and the details revealed by Kuo, we believe that the 6-inch OLED iPhone XI Plus might see the light of the day sometime in 2018.

Also read: Apple iPhone X listed for up to Rs. 150,000 on OLX

In addition to this, Kuo has stated that the iPhone X features a stainless steel frame with four parts but the next generation model is likely to boast of four parts that will actually help in bringing about improvements in the data transmission. Going by some speculations, the iPhones to be launched in 2018 will have the TrueDepth Camera system at the rear. However, Kuo predicts that the iPhones of next year will have only front-facing TrueDepth Camera system as in the existing model.

From the previous reports, we believe that in addition to the iPhones, even the iPad Pro models those will be launched next year will have the Face ID feature instead of the Touch ID sensor.

Also read: Watch Apple's guided tour of the iPhone X from here

While the iPhone XI is said to feature a 6-inch OLED display, the iPhone XI Plus is likely to arrive with a larger 6.46-inch display. There are speculations that this device might have a stylus bundled along with it. For now, Kuo has not revealed any information regarding the larger model slated for 2018. But the recent claims hint that the iPhones of next year will make use of modern chips from both MediaTek and Intel.