Apple was aware about the iPhone 6 "bendgate" issue

The issue of "bendgate" for the Apple iPhone 6 and the Apple iPhone 6 Plus is not new. In fact, the term "bendgate" was coined due to the fact the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus could bend easily if a shear force was applied on these smartphones, the alloy used (6000 series Aluminum) was not strong enough to withstand the force of a normal person's body weight.

Proof

According to a set of documents, which were procured on a class-action lawsuit filed in 2015 against this issue claims that the company did know about the "bendgate" issue. The iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus were most likely to bend than its predecessors (iPhone 5 and the iPhone 5S). The iPhone 6 and the 6 Plus were 3.3 and 7.2 times more likely to bend compared to the iPhone 5s.

The Issue

Apple iPhone 6 and the 6 Plus monikers were completely redesigned in and out with a new design philosophy to make them look modern and to compete against the Android smartphones of that time (in 2014). In fact, the same design was used in the next two generations of iPhone but with different materials. Though there were several reports regarding the bendgate issue, Apple never accepted the design flaw and gave a press statement stating that the bending was found on "extremely rare" cases and these smartphones were "thoroughly" tested for "strength and durability".

Apple's response to the issue

As soon as the "bendgate" issue started to fade away, the company was hit by a new problem called "touch disease", which made the touch screens unresponsive and this time Apple accepted that there is an issue with the touch-controller chip and offered a repaired programme for $149 (Rs 12,000) for the iPhones which are out of warranty.

With the iPhone 6s and the iPhone 6s Plus, Apple used a sturdier 7000 series aluminum to replace the 6000 series aluminum, which also hints that the iPhone 6 indeed had some quality issues.

Conclusion

Apple iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus are the first set of iPhones from Apple with large screens with a modern aesthetics, which also came with a certain number of issues. Now it is almost clear that the Apple indeed knew about the issue that made a larger number of users to suffer and the company fails to admit that its products are not sturdier as Apple thinks.