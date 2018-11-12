ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Apple wins patent for a notch-less smartphone design

Apple wants to get rid of the notch.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has published a new patent that was filed by Apple. The patent details about a smartphone with a camera and full sensor placed underneath the display.

    Apple wins patent for a notch-less smartphone design

    First spotted by LetsGoDigital, the patent was published on November 8. The USPTO summarizes the patent as "Apparatus, systems, and methods for camera integration with a cover glass and for processing cover glass to provide a camera window for an electronic device are disclosed."

    It also states that "The apparatus, systems, and methods are especially suitable for cover glasses, or displays (e.g., LCD displays), assembled in small form factor electronic devices such as handheld electronic devices (e.g., mobile phones, media players, personal digital assistants, remote controls, etc.)."

    Using the new technology, Apple will be able to introduce a full-screen edge-to-edge design in the coming days. Apple's notch-less iPhone might use Corning's DVTS glass technology. The patent also describes what possible material the company might use to develop the display cover glass.

    "For example, aluminosilicate glass (e.g., DVTS from Corning) is one suitable choice for the glass material for the cover glass. Other examples of glass materials include, but are not limited to including, sodalime, borosilicate, and the like."
    The cover glass that the company has filed a patent for can be used in other devices in its portfolio including MacBooks as well as the iPads.

    "It can also be used for cover glasses or displays for other relatively larger form factor electronic devices (e.g., portable computers, tablet computers, displays, monitors, televisions, etc.)."

    Apple isn't the first company to file a patent for an in-screen camera. Major manufacturers like Samsung, Huawei, LG, and Oppo have their own patents for devices with the entire sensor array and the camera tucked inside a cover glass.

    Apple has also patented for a headphone that would allow you to wear it in either ears. Titled "System and method for automatic right-left ear detection for headphones," it seems the company is working on a pair of headphones that would be reversible. It will automatically adjust right or left earcups based on how on which ear you wear them, reports 9to5Mac.

    Read More About: apple patent smartphones news
    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 16:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue