Apple wins patent for a notch-less smartphone design

The US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has published a new patent that was filed by Apple. The patent details about a smartphone with a camera and full sensor placed underneath the display.

First spotted by LetsGoDigital, the patent was published on November 8. The USPTO summarizes the patent as "Apparatus, systems, and methods for camera integration with a cover glass and for processing cover glass to provide a camera window for an electronic device are disclosed."

It also states that "The apparatus, systems, and methods are especially suitable for cover glasses, or displays (e.g., LCD displays), assembled in small form factor electronic devices such as handheld electronic devices (e.g., mobile phones, media players, personal digital assistants, remote controls, etc.)."

Using the new technology, Apple will be able to introduce a full-screen edge-to-edge design in the coming days. Apple's notch-less iPhone might use Corning's DVTS glass technology. The patent also describes what possible material the company might use to develop the display cover glass.

"For example, aluminosilicate glass (e.g., DVTS from Corning) is one suitable choice for the glass material for the cover glass. Other examples of glass materials include, but are not limited to including, sodalime, borosilicate, and the like."

The cover glass that the company has filed a patent for can be used in other devices in its portfolio including MacBooks as well as the iPads.

"It can also be used for cover glasses or displays for other relatively larger form factor electronic devices (e.g., portable computers, tablet computers, displays, monitors, televisions, etc.)."

Apple isn't the first company to file a patent for an in-screen camera. Major manufacturers like Samsung, Huawei, LG, and Oppo have their own patents for devices with the entire sensor array and the camera tucked inside a cover glass.

Apple has also patented for a headphone that would allow you to wear it in either ears. Titled "System and method for automatic right-left ear detection for headphones," it seems the company is working on a pair of headphones that would be reversible. It will automatically adjust right or left earcups based on how on which ear you wear them, reports 9to5Mac.