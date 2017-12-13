Aqua Jazz with dual rear cameras goes official at Rs. 5,999

Aqua Mobiles that is not so popular in the Indian market has announced the launch of a new smartphone called Aqua Jazz. This is an entry-level smartphone that carries a price tag of Rs. 5,999.

The key highlight of the Aqua Jazz is that the budget smartphone comes with a dual camera setup at its rear. The other notable features are the metal unibody build and LED flash at the front to click perfect selfies even in low light conditions.

Talking about the camera, the Aqua Jazz boasts of a dual camera setup at its back with the two sensors positioned vertically at the middle of the top rear panel. The primary sensor is a 13MP sensor while the secondary sensor is a 0.3MP sensor to render dual camera capabilities. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera for clicking selfies.

In terms of other specifications, the Aqua Jazz smartphone flaunts a 5-inch HD IPS display with a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a quad-core processor of unspecified chipset clocked at 1.3GHz. This processor works in conjunction with 1GB RAM and 16GB default storage capacity that can be further expanded using a microSD card.

The connectivity aspects on board the Aqua Jazz are 4G LTE, dual SIM support, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. A 2800mAh battery powers the smartphone from within rendering a decent backup to it.

The Aqua Jazz priced at Rs. 5,999 has been launched in two color variants - Black and Gold. The company has announced that this budget dual camera smartphone will be available via the major online and offline channels across the country.

Given that the smartphone is priced in the budget market segment, we have yet another dual camera phone that will compete with the others in the entry-level market with similar specifications.