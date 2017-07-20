Aqua Lions 3 is the latest sub 10k smartphone from Intex

Intex has launched yet another smartphone in the sub 10k price segment in India. Aqua Lions 3, priced at Rs. 6,499, is the latest addition to the Intex's line up of entry level smartphones.

Intex Aqua Lions 3 has a 5-inch IPS HD display along with a sleek body. It weighs 162 grams and comes in two premium shades of Champagne and Black color. The device has MT6737 quad-core processor from MediaTek which performs at 1.25GHz. Well, it looks like MT6737 is out on a spree to find a place in as many smartphones as it can. Don't be surprised if this processor ends up sacking an award for its reliability.

The smartphone has 2GB of RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage. It certainly is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery to provide extended usage to consumers through the day.

The smartphone has an 8MP front and 8MP rear camera. The interesting part of the news is that Aqua Lions 3 has LED flashes for both front and rear cameras. This is a threat to YU Yureka Black which sports similar features. Intex promises that Aqua Lions 3 also has fast focus capabilities.

Intex boasts the SwiftKey integration in its latest mobile phone. Ms. Ishita Bansal, Product Head from Intex Technologies mentioned during the launch, "With Aqua Lions 3 smartphone, we are not only providing the best specs but also with SwiftKey keyboard integration enabling Intex's diverse consumers from different parts of the country the freedom and joy to express themselves in their mother tongue. Intex has always designed products keeping in mind consumers' needs & demands and Aqua Lions 3 model will surely be a delight."

SwiftKey India Country Head, Mr. Sarabjeet Singh mentioned, "Indian consumers are the fastest adopters of smartphone technology, yet, they have had to compromise when it comes to typing their mix of languages on mobile devices. Now, with SwiftKey's three adaptive ways to type Indian languages, every Indian user can communicate easily. We're excited to make this available to Intex customers."

We will provide you comprehensive details of the smartphone performance one we review it thoroughly.