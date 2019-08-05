Article 370 and 35(A) Revoked: Mobile Internet Suspended in J&K News oi-Priyanka Dua

The ongoing crisis over scraping Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir has taken a new turn, as the Indian government has shut down mobile internet facility in many areas across the Valley. Besides, landline phone connections were also blocked in many places.

According to some report, call facility on cell phones is likely to be shut as the government wants to control anti-social elements from spreading rumors.

In response to Twitter user Rayees Wani who complained about the internet being snapped, service provider Airtel wrote: "Hi! As per instructions from the Govt. authorities, data services are currently suspended in your location. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We're sorry about the inconvenience. Thanks for your support, Aditya".

The Indian government has also issued a new statement and saying, "Government has imposed restrictions under section 144 CrPC in District Srinagar with effect from 1200 Hrs on 5th August 2019 which shall remain in force till further orders."

The statement also intimated that all schools including educational institutions will remain closed and there will be no public meetings and rallies during the entire period. Also, all officials should carry identity cards because that will be treated as their movement pass.

"As per the order, there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required, the statement added.

Meanwhile State-run telecom operator BSNL is offering satellite phone to media p members in the valley so they stay connected to their respective publications and send updates on the matter.

India Abolishes Special Status For J&K

The government moved a resolution to scrap Articles 370 and 35A, which means there will be no special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Under this article, the center needs, the state government's permission to apply laws except in defense, and finance.

It also means that the residents of that place live under different laws as compared to other Indian states. And now, the status has been removed, and people from anywhere in India will now be able to buy the property and permanently settle in the state.

