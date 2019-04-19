Ask for a Google Pixel 3 refund and you will get 10 new phones: Know how News oi-Karan Sharma Google Pixel 3 owner receives 10 new smartphones against a refund of his defected phone.

How will you react when Google will send you 10 Pixel 3 smartphones against replacement or refund for your defective Pixel 3. In a recent report, it has been reported that a customer received 10 pixels 3 smartphones worth of more than $9,000 (approx Rs 6,17,900) when he requested a refund for his defected Pixel 3.

The Pixel owner with Reddit user name Cheetohz, claimed that he only receives $80 (approx Rs 5,500) refund when he returned his device to the company. Later he receives 10 new Pixel 3 phones fro the same claims.

It seems that the Reddit users look forward to returning the handset back to the company, but not before getting the full refund of the defective device which he has returned to the company.

"I recently returned a defective white pixel 3, so that I could repurchase a not pink model. Problem is, I was only refunded $80 (tax) I'm still owed $900 by Google.

With the shipping is my not pink model, Google screwed up and shipped me 10... At $1000ea, that's $10k of the product I now legally have in my possession. In all, I'm actually in the positive by $8k," Cheetohz wrote on his Reddit post.

The post is flooded with many comments, let's see what Google is going to do in this case.