Assembled Apple iPhone SE goes on sale selected stores in Bengaluru: Reports

The iPhone SE boxes have this imprinted on them: ‘Designed by

    Cupertino based tech giant has finally started selling Assembled iPhone SE in selected stores in Bengaluru at Rs 27,200 for a 32 GB variant and Rs 37,200 for a 128 GB phone.

    According to a report by ET, the iPhone SE boxes have this imprinted on them: 'Designed by Apple in California, Assembled in India.

    It partnered with Wistron Corpis for setting up a plant in Bengaluru to focus solely on assembling iPhones.

    It was reported earlier that the company is also planning Apple is likely to launch its online store in the country by the end of this year.

    Apple will initially start its online store by selling iPhone SE and the company is hopeful to start the online store in India around Diwali," ET quotes an Apple executive as saying.

    It is expected that the company will also sell some accessories which will be sourced from India. At present 50-55 percent of iphones are sold through the online platform in India compared to the industry standard of 30 percent.

    The report also says that the company does not require any foreign direct investment as the Indian Government allows companies to directly sell online models manufactured locally.

