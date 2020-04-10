ENGLISH

    Asus 6Z Android 10 Software Update: March Security Patch, Reliance Jio Wi-Fi Calling & More

    By
    |

    Asus has rolled out a new Android 10 software update for its 2019 flagship smartphone- Asus 6Z. The new FOTA update which goes by firmware version 17.1810.2003.144 brings the March security patch and promises to improve system stability and performance. The new software installment also adds the much anticipated feature- Jio Wi-Fi calling (VoWiFi) support on the Asus 6Z handset in India.

    Asus 6Z Receives New Android 10 Update With Reliance Jio Wi-Fi Calling

     

    The changelog for the over-the-air (OTA) MR2.9 update for the Asus 6Z is as follows

    • March Google Security update

    • Enabled Reliance VoWiFi in India

    • Optimised system stability

    • Added pop-up confirmation when 3rd-party apps request access for the front camera in the background

    We are glad to see that the new software update finally adds the VoWiFi calling on the Asus 6Z for Reliance Jio networks in India. After updating the device to new firmware, you will be able to make HD calls over your Wi-Fi with Reliance Jio SIM cards on the Asus 6Z. Asus also claims that the new software update improves system stability, which includes the UI, and also enhances the overall performance of the smartphone.

    You can check the availability of the new Android 10 software update by opening System updates in the devices' Settings menu. Asus 6Z owners can also visit the Asus forum to download and install the new software update.

    Asus 6Z Price & Specifications

    Asus 6Z was announced in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the base variant that offers 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The movable camera assembly is the highlight feature of the smartphone.

    The rotatable camera module on the Asus 6Z houses two sensors. The primary camera is a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor which is paired with The 13MP fixed focus secondary camera is a wide-angle sensor with a 125 degree field-of-view, equivalent to 11 mm equivalent focal length in 35 mm film camera.

     

    The Asus 6Z boasts a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel with 1080x2340px resolution. The 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen offers a pixel density of 403ppi. Asus 6Z was the second smartphone in the Indian market after OnePlus 7 to get the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform.

    The Asus 6Z runs the stock Android 10 and not the company's ZenUI; however you can still see ZenUI traces in the phone's user interface. Backed by a massive 5,000mAh high-capacity battery cell, the 6Z can easily last for a day even for heavy users.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
