Asus 6Z 128GB, 256GB Variants Sale Debuts On July 1

Asus had earlier launched its latest flagship smartphone called Asus 6Z in India. The device with a base variant of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space went on sale on Flipkart a few days back. Now, the company has confirmed that the two high-end storage variants with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space will go on sale on July 1.

Asus 6Z Attractive Deals

The Asus 6Z is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant, Rs. 34,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant and Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant. Well, starting from tomorrow, the two high-end storage variants of the latest Asus flagship model will go on sale.

While buying this phone, you can avail complete mobile protection plan at just Rs. 99. With this plan, your device will be picked from your address and after repairs will be handed back to you. In case of the further damage, you will get your handset replaced. You will also get amazing exchange and cashback offers, no cost EMI option, extra discount, and more on buying Asus 6Z.

Asus 6Z Features And Specs

Asus 6Z flaunts a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display panel which has an FHD+ resolution. The device is strongly protected due to the incorporation of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top. The smartphone makes use of an octa-core based Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC which comes paired with three different storage variants namely: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

The Asus 6Z uses Adreno 640 GPU graphics for gaming. It sports a dual camera system at the back, which consists of a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor and a 13MP (125-degree ultra-wide lens) secondary sensor. The camera features which will help you capture great shots with laser-assisted autofocus and a Dual LED flash unit. Surprisingly, the device doesn't use any front camera. Well, the rear camera can flip and double as a seflie camera when needed.

Asus 6Z is backed with a 5,000 mAh battery and this supports 18W QuickCharge 4.0. It comes with better connectivity options including Bluetooth 5, USB Type-C, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Android 9 Pie topped with Zen UI 6 and more.

