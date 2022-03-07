Asus 8Z First Flipkart Sale Live; Price, Specifications, Offers You Shouldn't Miss News oi-Megha Rawat

The first sale of the Asus 8z in India has started. Last year, the smartphone was released in Europe and Taiwan under the name ZenFone 8. It features a 5.9-inch screen, two back cameras, and the octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor. The Asus 8z also comes with triple microphones, OZO Audio Zoom, and Asus' own Noise Reduction technology.

Asus 8Z Features

The Asus 8z has a Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate that is 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM under the hood. The phone is powered by Android 11 and comes with ZenUI 8 on top of it. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is also used to provide durability.

The Asus 8z comes with a dual rear camera system that includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 12MP Sony IMX363 secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. It has a 12MP Sony IMX663 camera on the front for selfies and video calls. A dual phase-detection autofocus lens is also supported by the front camera.

The Asus 8z has Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C connector, 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. An accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyro, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an under-display fingerprint sensor are among the sensors on the board. The company has also provided stereo speakers and triple microphones. The Asus 8z comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Asus 8Z Price, Offers And Availability

The single 8GB + 128GB storage option of the Asus 8z is priced at Rs 42,999. Horizon Silver and Obsidian Black are the two-color options available for this smartphone. The Asus 8z is available for purchase on Flipkart for the first time in India from today, March 7. The sale began at 12 p.m. With the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you can get 5% unlimited cash back.

Furthermore, you can save additional Rs. 6000 on the smartphone. Google Pixel Buds A-series may also be purchased for Rs. 6999. You can, however, sign up for Flipkart Pay Later to receive a Rs. 100 Flipkart Gift Card and Monthly instalments begin at Rs. 1,470 for Asus 8Z.

