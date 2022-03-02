Asus 8z Starts Receiving Android 12 Update In India; What’s New in Store? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Asus recently launched the Asus 8z smartphone with Android 11 and ZenUI 8 on top in India. The device is yet to go on sale in the country. The first sale of the Asus 8z has been set for March 7 (at 12 PM). As promised, the handset has now started receiving the Android 12 update in India.

Asus 8z Gets Android 12 Update

The update comes with version number 31.1004.0404.92. One can get the latest firmware by tapping the update notification once it arrives. In case you haven't received any notification you can check by going to Settings,> About phone > System updates or you need to wait for a few days.

To install the Android 12 update on the Asus 8z, you need to tap on the download option once the notification arrives. It is also important to note, one must install the update under a good Wi-Fi connection and with adequate charge.

Asus 8z Price And Features In India

If you are looking for a flagship phone with a compact design, the Asus 8z will be a good buy. The phone is launched in a sole 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM option which is priced at Rs. 42,999. The phone will be available in Horizon Silver and Obsidian Black color options starting March 7 via Flipkart.

In terms of features, the Asus 8z has a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It measures 148x68.5x8.9mm and weighs just 169 grams. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It doesn't support a microSD card; however, it supports storage expansion through HDD over NTFS format. The phone also includes an IP68 rating and there is a 4,000 mAh battery unit on the Asus 8z with 30W fast charging and Quick Charge 4.0 and PD charging support.

For imaging, the Asus 8z has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support and a 12MP Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens. For selfies and videos, it comes with a 12MP sensor at the front.

