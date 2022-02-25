Asus 8Z With Snapdragon 888 SoC To Launch On February 28th In India News oi-Vivek

Asus India has finally confirmed that the Asus 8Z will launch in India on February 28th, almost more than six months after the international launch. The Asus 8z is probably the most compact flagship smartphone with a 5.92-inch display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, and more.

The company has now shared the official press invite for the launch of the Asus 8Z in the country. Just like the recent ROG Phone 5s launch, the Asus 8Z's launch will also happen online, and the event will be streamed on various social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

Asus 8Z Features And Specifications

The Asus 8Z comes with a 5.92-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and it also packs an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Like most high-end devices, the Asus 8Z also has a stereo speaker setup. Unlike most high-end devices, the Asus 8Z comes with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

When it comes to construction quality, the Asus 8Z uses a glass sandwich design with a metal frame. The phone has a dual-camera setup with a 64MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. There is also a 12MP selfie camera at the front. The main camera is capable of shooting 8K videos and it has features like OIS for stable photography and videography.

Despite the small form factor, the Asus 8Z has a 4000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The phone misses out on wireless charging and reverses charging. The phone is likely to launch with Android 11 OS and will soon be updated to Android 12 OS.

Asus 8Z Expected Price

Asus recently launched the ROG Phone 5s in India with a starting price of Rs. 49,999. Hence, the Asus 8Z is expected to cost a lot less than the ROG Phone 5s and we expect the company to price the Asus 8Z around Rs. 40,000 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. While the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage might cost around Rs. 50,000.

