ASUS announces ROG gaming smartphone with GameCool vapor-chamber system

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced ROG Phone, a 6-inch smartphone designed for mobile gaming. It is powered by a 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform. Besides, it is optimized by a Qualcomm Adreno 630 GPU.

ROG Phone has a unique GameCool vapor-chamber cooling system - with detachable AeroActive Cooler for an extra cooling boost. It also claims to sustain blur-free high frame rates. Its AMOLED display blends a 90Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with HDR visuals. The design of ROG Phone includes unique side-mounted ports and controls. It includes two programmable ultrasonic AirTriggers and advanced force-feedback haptics.

The device also offers an optional TwinView Dock for dual-screen handheld mode; the Mobile Desktop Dock for desktop-style gaming; and the Gamevice controller with WiGig Dock using 60GHz Wi-Fi for big-screen gaming. Other ROG Phone innovations include ASUS Aura RGB lighting and Aura Sync support, plus ASUS HyperCharge direct-charge technology for faster, safer and cooler battery charging.

The innards are complemented by up to 8GB of RAM and a massive up to 512GB of onboard ROM storage. ROG Phone's exclusive GameCool system features a 3D vapor-chamber cooling inside that provides a 16X-larger surface area for heat dissipation than a standard heat-pipe cooling system. This cooling system is enhanced with a copper heat spreader and carbon cooling pads on the circuit board for maximum cooling performance.

Other specifications include a 6-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2160 pixels) AMOLED display. The device runs on ROG Gaming UI. It packs a dual rear camera with 12MP and 8MP sensors. For selfies, it is equipped with an 8MP camera.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone offers Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ad, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, USB Type-C port, NFC, and 3.5mm jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and ultrasonic AirTrigger sensors.

It is juiced by a 4000mAh battery that claims to offer up to 7 hours of Wi-Fi gameplay. ASUS also claims that the device can be charged up to 60 percent within 33 minutes. The bundled ROG Phone power adapter supports ASUS HyperCharge, a direct-charge technology that delivers more power (up to 20W) for shorter, safer charge times, and also means ROG Phone stays cooler when it's charging.