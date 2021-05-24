Asus Hints Two New Flagship Smartphone Launch; Asus 8Z Series Incoming? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus recently unveiled the new-generation ZenFone 8 series in the global market. However, the brand is yet to introduce the ZenFone 8 Mini and the ZenFone 8 Pro along with the standard model in India. The company is expected to launch all the handsets with a different moniker in the country. Now, two new smartphones have been listed on the company's official India website hinting at the ZenFone 8 series launch.

Is Asus ZenFone 8 Series Finally Coming To India?

The Asus India website has put up a dedicated landing page suggesting two new upcoming smartphones. Unfortunately, the microsite doesn't confirm the names of both variants. But, the renders and specifications tipped confirm the arrival of the standard ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Mini.

It is worth noting that Asus will likely launch these two smartphones with a different moniker in India. This is because of the trademark issue which restricts the company from using Zen/ZenFone branding in the country. Following a court order on the same, the company had rebadged the ZenFone 6Z to Asus 6Z.

This is why the leaks suggest the company rename the ZenFone 8 series as the Asus 8Z in India. Since the official website hints at the launch of the standard and the Mini variant, we can expect these two models to be dubbed Asus 8Z and the Asus 8Z Mini.

That said of the expected moniker. Now speaking of the launch date; the official website only teases the renders and specifications. No specific launch date has been announced yet. However, the 'Notify Me' tab is live which suggests the company is in the final phase of launch preparations and could announce the timeline anytime now.

Is The Company Skipping ZenFone 8 Pro's Launch?

Apart from the changed moniker, the company isn't expected to make any changes to the Indian variants of the ZenFone 8 series. The availability of the top-end model, i.e, the ZenFone 8 Pro is uncertain. If the rumors are to be believed then the company might not launch this variant in the country altogether.

The dedicated landing page for the upcoming series also has two models at the moment. This is likely an indication that the brand might skip its launch. There are minute possibilities we get to see this model in the future, but that's far-sighted speculation and should be taken as a grain of salt.

