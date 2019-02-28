Asus lays out Android Pie update roadmap for its Zenfone series News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The company will be rolling out the Android Pie update to its most recent launches the ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 along with some other smartphones in the ZenFone series.

Android Pie, the latest Android OS version powering most of the flagships and some premium mid-range smartphones was launched by Google in August last year. Following the announcement of the stable version of the Android Pie, a number of smartphone manufacturers started working on the update rollout for their respective smartphones. HMD Global and Essential Phones were the first brands to release the Android Pie update for their smartphones. Since then, the update has made its way to a whole lot of smartphones and there are still a number of devices lined up to receive the latest Android Pie update.

Asus, the Taiwanese tech giant has now revealed the complete Android Pie roadmap for the ZenFone smartphone in the market. The list revealed by the company suggests that the update will be made to the premium, mid-range as well as affordable smartphones. It is good to see that the company is not leaving out its older as well as the budget smartphone from receiving the latest Android flavor. And with the update, we can expect all the Android Pie elements to make their way to the Asus smartphones receiving the Android Pie update. Let's give a quick look at the entire list of Asus smartphones which are lined up to receive the Android Pie update.

The company will be rolling out the Android Pie update to its most recent launches the ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 along with some other smartphones in the ZenFone series. The remaining smartphones to receive the Android Pie update are ZenFone Max Pro, ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Max Plus M1, ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5Q, ZenFone Live (L1).

Asus will also be rolling out the Android Pie update to the premium ROG Phone along with some other devices including the ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone Live. While the company has revealed the Android Pie roadmap for the ZenFone smartphones, it has not mentioned any specific timeline for the release and it is also not known which will be the next Asus device to receive the Android Pie update. With the update, all the above-mentioned devices will offer an improved user experience and we will be able to use the Android Pie elements as well such as Adaptive Battery, Digital WellBeing, Adaptive Brightness and more. Stay tuned with us to stay updated with the further information on Android Pie update for the Asus ZenFone smartphones.