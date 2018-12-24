ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

ASUS patents for pop-up selfie camera smartphone design

Asus has a new design for its smartphones in the offing.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Previously, Asus introduced its ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5Z with notched displays to offer larger screen space. A few months ago, multiple prototypes of the ZenFone 6 surfaced revealing the company's plan to incorporate different kinds of in-screen camera display holes. 

    ASUS patents for pop-up selfie camera smartphone design

     

    Now, LetsGoDigital has posted new patented designs from Asus for its smartphones to offer high screen space to its users. The company had filed several design patents with European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

    The company seems to be working on a device with a pop-up selfie camera. The camera will be hidden inside the top edge of the device, something similar to what we've seen on the Vivo Nex phone. A speaker is also on the top bezel of the smartphone.

    Asus seems to be considering three different formats which include a thin module for the front camera, while a second one is a bit wider and can contain more than one selfie camera. And, the third model also carries a wider module which will house advanced sensors like 3D face detection.

    The second full-screen design suggests in-screen camera hole as seen on some of the recently launched devices like the Huawei Nova 4 and Samsung Galaxy A8s. Known YouTuber C4ETech also shared some prototypes images in October which also suggest that the ZenFone 6 will have a display similar to phones with punch-hole cutout.

    Asus is said to unveil the ZenFone 6 series at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech trade show in February, next year.

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue