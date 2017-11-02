Asus Pegasus 4S unveiled with 18:9 display, dual rear cameras

Amidst all the other smartphone launches, Taiwanese company Asus has also launched a new handset in China without much fanfare. As reported by the publication GizChina, the smartphone is dubbed as Asus Pegasus 4S.

While the company is yet to announce the pricing and availability of the phone, we do know about its specs and features. The Asus Pegasus 4S is fitted with a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display that delivers an HD+ resolution. The display is covered by a 2.5D curved glass for added protection. Notably, the Pegasus 4S is the first full-screen smartphone from the company with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

As for the processor, the handset is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.4GHz. The Pegasus 4S is offered in two variants. The basic one features 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, whereas the higher variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space. The storage space is further expandable via a microSD card.

On the optics front, the Asus Pegasus 4S boasts of a dual camera setup on its back. The rear dual camera system consists of a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. The rear camera comes with LED flash, auto focus, and 1080p video recording support. Up front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

As far as the software aspect is concerned, the Pegasus 4S runs on Android OS, but the version is unspecified. Presumably, it is Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Asus Pegasus 4S gets its energy from a large 4,030mAh battery. There is a fingerprint scanner placed below the rear camera module.