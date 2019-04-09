Asus ROG 2 gaming smartphone expected to launch in Q3 2019 News oi-Karan Sharma Asus is expected to launch its upcoming ROG gaming smartphone in the third quarter of this year. All you need to know about the upcoming ROG smartphone.

Asus is known for its gaming PCs, laptops, and accessories which it launches under its ROG (Republic Of Gamers) series. The Taiwanese company has even launched its first gaming smartphone called the ROG Phone, which was pretty expensive at launch.

The company had launched it at a starting price of $900 (Rs 69,999) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. And now, it seems, Asus is all set to launch the second generation of the ROG smartphone this year.

According to the reports, the second-generation ROG Phone is expected to arrive in the third quarter of 2019. The report also claimed that Asus will join hands with Tencent Games to advertise the upcoming gaming smartphone in China.

In December last year, the company decided to focus more on its premium and gaming flagship smartphones rather than focusing too much on its entry-level and mid-range smartphone. Asus took this step to reduce the losses which it was incurring due to its dwindling smartphone market share.

The report also suggested that the company has a huge opportunity of renewing its smartphone lineup by joining hands with Tencent Games. Initially, Asus is planning to focus on the Chinese market for the upcoming ROG gaming smartphone, and later, it will start selling the device in other global markets as well.

So far, this is all the information that is available about the phone. It will be interesting to see what Asus has in store with its upcoming ROG smartphone, especially after we've seen the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone from Xiaomi.

Source