ASUS ROG gaming smartphone with controller teased

ASUS is set to launch a new Android gaming smartphone under its ROG brand next week. The company has teased the upcoming smartphone on its Twitter handle. The image hints that the smartphone will come with or alongside a physical controller.

While the teaser isn't necessarily a perfect representative of the final product, the controller shown here doesn't have any physical button. It's still a mystery what kind of design ASUS has opted for.

The new smartphone will continue the trend of gaming smartphones that was revived last year with the advent of Razer Phone. Since then, two other OEMs- Xiaomi and Nubia have also launched their gaming smartphones. The ASUS-made smartphone targeting mobile gamers will be officially announced at a conference taking place before the trade show itself, with the firm scheduling the event for Monday, June 4.

Asus building a gaming smartphone doesn't come as a surprise, considering its experience in the PC gaming industry with its Strix and Republic of Gamers (ROG) sub-brands. However, gaming smartphones are yet to fully take flight in the smartphone industry.

Besides, Nubia recently showcased its Red Magic gaming smartphone, going in direct competition with the Razer Phone and Xiaomi's Black Shark smartphone. Now the reports are pouring in saying that the first sale of the Red Magic phone only lasted 37 seconds. The smartphone was announced in mid-April and is company's first attempt to cater mobile gamers.

Nubia tried several prototypes before going ahead with a flashy LED stripe on the rear panel. The top-end variant of the device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, while the base model has 64GB storage and 6GB of RAM. Other features include a 6-inch FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It comes equipped with a 24MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. It has a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and starts at the equivalent of roughly $500

The company also made headlines when it sent invites for the Red Magic launch event to its rivals Razen and Xiaomi. The company also posted the image on its social media handle which is addressed to two of its rival gaming brands - Razer Phone and Black Shark.