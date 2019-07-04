ENGLISH

    Asus ROG Phone 2 launch event is set for July 23 in Beijing, China- 30W fast charging and more

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Asus said that its new series called as Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with 30W fast charging support, at its launching event. That will occur on 23rd July in Beijing, China. The users had earlier seen the Asus ROG, which was a gaming beast. And it received praises for having some top-end features. Even the ROG Phone 2 is expected to be another gaming beast with more upgraded features.

     

    The Asus ROG Phone 2 has successively undergone 3C certification. As per the certification, two models were revealed. Out of the two, the first model is I001DA with 9V at 2A = 18W which is same as Asus 6Z. And the second one is I001DB that supports charging at 5-10V and 3A, which is 30W. However, there was no information about the battery capacity.

    Asus ROG Phone 2 Expected Specifications, Price

    Claimed by reports, the Asus ROG Phone 2 is going to be powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, which will get paired with up to 12GB RAM. Since the ROG Phone 2 is a gaming smartphone, it is hereby expected to come with a refined cooling mechanism, which will prevent the phone from getting heated up, while playing extensive games.

    Going with the previous leaks and rumors, the Asus ROG Phone 2 will have a 120Hz display, which the brand claims to be an ideal for the upcoming Under the One Man game. With 120Hz display, you can comfortably play more fighting games. Such a display will offer you an innovative gaming experience. As far as the price is concerned, the smartphone price is tipped to be around RMB 4,399(approximately Rs. 44,400). Comparing with the previously launched ROG phone, the ROG Phone 2 price in India is going to be higher. With the launching event getting closer, it would be amazing to see how the ROG Phone 2 competes with other gaming-oriented devices namely the Black Shark 2 and Nubia Red Magic 3.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
