Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM Model India Launch Confirmed October 16; To Go On Sale Via Flipkart

Asus ROG series is well known when it comes to gaming smartphones. The company launched its third-generation ROG Phone 3 back in July this year in India. The device was launched with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Until now, only the 8GB RAM model was up for grabs in the country. Now, the company has revealed the arrival details of the 12GB RAM variant as well.

Asus ROG Phone 3 New Model India Price And Sale Details

Asus has confirmed the launch of the ROG Phone 3's 12GB RAM model on October 16 via its official Twitter handle. The device will be up for grabs online via Flipkart. Notably, this device will be selling as a part of Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce platform also has put up a "coming soon" page for the same.

Brace yourselves, for the brand new #ROGPhone3 12GB|128GB variant launching on 16th October & experience boundless power at just ₹52,999! Visit @flipkart https://t.co/YsxsjzYN9j during the Big Billion Days Sale to get yours & Rule Them All! #WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus pic.twitter.com/Uwtlm6rxWA — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) October 5, 2020

The handset will be selling for Rs. 52,999 during the sale. There will be a bunch of offers as well including 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit cards and no-cost EMI options. Just to recap, the ROG Phone 3's base model is priced at Rs. 49,999 in the country.

Features Offered By Asus ROG Phone 3

The Asus ROG Phone 3's 12GB RAM variant packs an identical set of features as the base model besides the RAM. The device runs on the Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. The device will ship with Android 10 OS. The smartphone is packed with a 6.59-inch FHD+ display that has an FHD+ resolution.

The display comes with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 certification and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. In the camera department, the device features a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP wide-angle sensor, and another 8MP sensor for depth shots. The handset uses a 24MP sensor for selfies and video calling. The device gets a 6,000 mAh battery which has 30W fast charging support.

