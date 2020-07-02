ENGLISH

    Asus ROG Phone 3 5G With Snapdragon 865+ Chipset To Launch On July 22

    By
    |

    Asus is gearing up to launch its gaming phone - the ROG Phone 3 5G through an international online event. The company confirmed last month that the phone would be launched in July, but did not set a date. Now, the company has confirmed that the event will be held on July 22 at 11PM Taipei time (8:30 pm IST) and broadcast live on the Asus website.

    Asus ROG Phone 3 5G With Snapdragon 865+ Chipset To Launch On July 22

     

    The launch event will take place in the three countries - Taiwan, Italy, and New York. The company also claimed in June that the new ROG Phone 3 will feature gaming optimization from China's Tencent.

    Recently, all the specifications and images of the handset were spotted on TENAA. According to TENAA, the device features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display which offers Full HD+ resolution. The ROG Phone 3 measures 171 x 78 x 9.85mm dimension and it weighs 240 grams.

    The display said to support up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is also likely to feature a fingerprint sensor for security purpose. In terms of software, the device is likely to run on the ROG UI based Android 10 OS. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

    The phone expected to get power from the Snapdragon 865+ chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The device also expected to offer 512GB of internal storage. For imaging, the ASUS ROG Phone 3 will come with a triple camera setup which includes 64MP main sensor. Upfront, it will feature a 13MP shooter for selfies.

    Since the company is launching the upcoming phone in partnership with China's Tencent. So hopefully the phone will offer immersive gaming experience. To recall, the ROG phone 2 comes with an impressive gaming experience which also created by Tencent.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 15:11 [IST]
